Wisconsin Herd to hold job fair at the Oshkosh Arena Atrium

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- The Wisconsin Herd announced on Monday, September 13, a job fair their holding at the Oshkosh Arena Atrium.

The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, and jobs to work at the Oshkosh Arena Atrium will be available as well.

The Herd is seeking several, part-time, positions in multiple different departments. The team is seeking applicants to fill roles in retail, marketing, sales, and even fan experience and internships in the public relations department.

Now if you’ve had your eyes on a job at the Atrium in Oshkosh then you’re in luck as well. There are job openings in concessions, security, guest services, ticketing, event banquet, and bartending spots to fill. All of the positions with the Oshkosh Arena are part-time as well.

Organizers explain that applicants must be willing and able to work nights, weekends, and holidays if they are interested in these positions. The current pay for these positions is $8.00 an hour.

Those wishing to pursue any of these positions must apply online at the Bucks website. On the day of the job fair, you must bring a resume. While inside the arena, masks are required to be worn at all times, including during the interview process.

The Wisconsin Herd job fair will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oshkosh Arena Atrium on Tuesday, September 14.