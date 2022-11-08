MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – A student in southern Wisconsin was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a fellow classmate in the back.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department released information about a reported stabbing at Case High School. A student was reportedly stabbed in the back by another student.

On November 8 around 1:10 p.m., officers responded to the high school for the reported stabbing. The school immediately went into a soft lockdown.

Authorities were able to find and apprehend the student without any incident. The knife was reportedly recovered, and authorities say the knife was brought from home.

The victim was identified as 16 years old, and the suspect is 15 years old. It was mentioned that there was no interaction before the stabbing, and it was described as a ‘random event’.

No additional information was released. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.