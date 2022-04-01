TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old powerlifting coach at Tomah High School is accused of having sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student and could be facing multiple charges.

The Tomah Police Department posted on Facebook that they and the Tomah High School revived information about an athletic coach allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a student. An investigation was started immediately.

Authorities say that 26-year-old Tomah High School Power Lifting Coach Kaitlyn Sankey engaged in sexual conduct with a student who was 17-years-old.

The following charges will be referred to the Monroe and Juneau County District Attorney’s Offices:

Sexual assault of a child by school staff person or person who works or volunteers with children

Exposing genitals, pubic area or intimate parts

Both of the charges are felonies. This investigation is reportedly ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 608-374-7418.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.