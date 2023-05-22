BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin high school student is dead after being hit by a train while riding his bike Sunday afternoon.

In a release, the Burlington Police Department says it was dispatched at 12:38 p.m. to the train tracks at the intersection of Adams Street and Bridge Street in Burlington for reports of a bicyclist who was hit by a train.

Police say the bicyclist disregarded active emergency crossing signals and was hit by a Canadian National Train while trying to get through the intersection.

Both the Burlington Police Department and the City of Burlington Fire Department located the body of the bicyclist underneath the train.

Authorities have identified the victim as 16-year-old Jack Meyers, a Burlington resident and a junior at Burlington High School.

Meyers’ family told police that Jack was a dedicated family member and he “had a big heart.”

Burlington High School told police they will have counseling services in place for any students needing assistance at this time.

No other details are available and the incident is under investigation through multiple agencies.

