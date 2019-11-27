Wisconsin holiday travel ramps up ahead of Thanksgiving

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — With many Wisconsinites hitting the road to see family this Thanksgiving, Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects peak travel periods for Thanksgiving travel to be from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 and Sunday, December 2. Most of Wisconsin’s road construction projects have up for the year, but with unfavorable weather conditions, officials advise drivers to monitor the weather.

Here are some other safety tips from the Wisconsin DOT for drivers heading out on the road this holiday season: