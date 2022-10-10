RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Hubertus was taken into custody after allegedly entering a stranger’s house just before 4:30 a.m.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of trespassing at a residence. The person who contacted the authorities said he woke up to the sounds of ‘feet shuffling on the floor’.

The sounds came from the first floor, while he was reportedly on the second floor of his home with his wife and child. He said he armed himself with a knife after he heard the noises.

As authorities responded to the residence, the man said he now could hear voices downstairs.

A perimeter was set up on the home, and authorities saw a person on the main floor in the kitchen area. When the person moved towards the stairway, deputies ‘immediately’ entered the home.

A 39-year-old man from Hubertus was taken into custody and later taken to jail on charges of trespassing. The man did not know the homeowners and entered the home through an unlocked garage door.

Richfield is just over 40 miles south of Fond du Lac.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.