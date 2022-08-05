DAYTON, Ohio (WFRV) – A suspect wanted by the Madison City Police Department for several charges including homicide was arrested in Dayton, Ohio on Thursday.

According to a release, the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Aquille Lowe. Lowe has been on the run since a Dane County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant on July 29, 2022.

During the morning hours of August 4, members with SOFAST located Lowe at an apartment complex in Dayton and took him into custody without incident. Lowe now awaits his court appearance for charges of Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon.

No further details were provided.