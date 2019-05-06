Wisconsin horticulture competitions for Future Farmers of America held in Green Bay Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) High schoolers from across the state were in Green Bay Monday for the state horticulture competitions for Future Farmers of America. The event was held for the first time at the Green Bay Botanical Garden.

At the Green Bay Botanical Garden - high schoolers put their horticulture skills to the test, to show what they know about floriculture and nursery landscape.

“This is my third year competing at the state level and it is my last and I hope we do very well as a team today,” said Katie Koeppel from Mishicot High School.

“It's career oriented - but it's a chance to do some self-pride things and be proud of their efforts and what they know of the industry,” said Gordie Gasch, FFA state career development coordinator.

In all 76 students, working in teams of four, were put through their paces to show excellence in their particular discipline. In nursery landscape, Gasch said “They have to take an exam, identify plants and equipment they use, working on weed eaters, how to safely use them.”

And in floriculture - along with exams and plant identification ---a lot of hands on tasks.

“Each team has to make two flower arrangements. A corsage and four boutonnieres and they have to do all that in an hour,” Gasch said.

Some 60 schools competed for a chance to be here at NWTC's Horticulture Learning Center, each with an FFA chapter, dedicated to show these kids all the possible career paths they could take.

“There are lots of opportunities, so we try to make that clear to the high school kids that they do have a future in horticulture, if that is what they chose to do,” said David Wright, a horticulture teacher at NWTC.

A path Katie Koeppel plans to follow in college. But first things first - she’s focused on winning here at state.