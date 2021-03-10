FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Wisconsin Hospital Association warns continued social distancing, masking still necessary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Many are eager for it to be safe to open their stores to more people at once but doctors warn we are not there yet.

Dr. Christopher Green is the Chief Medical Officer of the Wisconsin Hospital Association, he said, “We’ve heard from Dr. Fauci and others we’ll need 60- 80% vaccination to reach herd immunity.”

This is what he told the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Organization about the role they play in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Encourage employees to be vaccinated, this will protect your employees,” said Green. “Protect customers and others who visit your businesses.”

Dr. Green says business should continue safety guidelines for the time being.

“These rules will be adapted to whatever evolves over the next few months,” said Green. “So, if our case numbers continue to drop, these rules will be further loosened.”

Casting On in Appleton said masking might outlast the pandemic to protect their clientele from any future illnesses.

Sara Rabideau, the owner, said, “I will probably continue to mask because I know that my population of customers can be a higher risk population.”

Shelley Nystrom the owner of Eco Candle said they will be continuing to follow guidelines but no one knows what the future might bring.

“It seems weird to be without a mask now,” said Nystrom. “It’s kinda funny, it’s gonna be strange in the beginning for sure, so we’ll follow whatever guidelines they put out there.”

