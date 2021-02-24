Wisconsin hospital employee accused of secretly taping patient

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — A Rhinelander hospital employee is accused of secretly videotaping an unclothed patient.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the 31-year-old Three Lakes man was arrested on possible charges of capturing a representation of nudity without the consent of the person. Ascension-St. Mary’s Hospital issued a statement which said the employee has been suspended and that an internal investigation will be conducted.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Three Lakes police executed a search warrant Tuesday at a Three Lakes address.

