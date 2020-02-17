Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus gears up for Give BIG Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Give BIG Green Bay, the 24-hour fundraising event aimed at raising money for over 40 different non-profit organizations in Green Bay is Feb. 18 and the Wisconsin Humane Society-Green Bay Campus has a few events planned for the event.

Philanthropic Advisor Kellie Delveaux was on Local 5 This Morning to tell us more about Give BIG Green Bay, Pizza with Pups, and Kringles with Kittens!

Open house and behind the scenes tour. On Tuesday from noon-1:30 we will be offering a behind the scene tour, lunch and an information session with our CEO and President Anne Reed.

Pizza with Pups event Tuesday night. Tuesday evening 5-6:30 you can come and snuggle with some adorable puppies, take pictures and enjoy pizza. We are asking those who attend to post the pictures to social media to help us raise funds during Give Big Green Bay.

And on Wednesday morning— there is Kringles with Kittens. An opportunity to snuggle with kittens Wednesday morning 9-10:30, enjoy Kringle and share with your friends about Give Big Green Bay.

All three events are free. Give BIG Green Bay is an online fundraiser. The Humane Society is asking that people going to the events take pictures with the animals and post it on their social media with the society’s donation button hashtag Green Bay Packers Give BIG Green Bay.