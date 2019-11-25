Wisconsin Humane Society hoping to have holiday homes for animals in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A few four-legged friends will be looking for a new home this holiday season.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in search of families who can offer their home- and hearts- to an animal in need. No experience is necessary and the humane society will provide supplies as well as instructions.

Happy Monday! We’re @GreenBayHumane where they have a special adoption program now through the holidays. This is Sage and Lewis and they’re just a couple of the good boys and girls currently up for adoption. 🐶 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/V25ghnFIL9 — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) November 25, 2019

Volunteers should be able to pick up their house guests at their nearest WHS Campus on Wednesday, November 27 or Friday, November 29.

For those interested in signing up, they can watch an online orientation, fill out the foster parent form, and note that you’re interested in bringing home a holiday house guest online right here. You can also find more information on the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus Facebook page.