Wisconsin Humane Society in need of Holiday foster families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Humane Society is dedicated year-round to helping families in need. During the holidays, they have more ways to get the community involved with adopting, fostering, volunteering, and raising donations.

They are currently hosting their Hopes Lights fundraiser, people are able to donate a minimum of $25 and have a light in honor or memory of a loved one or pet. You can visit www.wihumane.org/hope to donate.

The Humane Society is also looking for families to foster animals during the holidays. Anyone who is available to pick up an animal before Christmas Day is encouraged to sign up. All potential foster families have to do is fill out a form online.

Kittens, dogs, guinea pigs, rabbits, and a variety of animals are available for adoption. You can visit their facilities and adopt during their business hours. You can visit their website for more information on fostering, adopting, and donating.

