Wisconsin Humane Society looking for foster families over holidays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Humane Society, including the Green Bay Campus, is looking for foster homes this Thanksgiving.

According to WHS, they are looking for volunteers who can offer their home – and their heart – to an animal in need for day or two or even longer.

“A few days in a loving foster home decreases stress and helps our dogs stay healthier,” says WHS.

They add that their goal is to have 50 dogs celebrating Thanksgiving in a home and not in a shelter.

No experience is necessary and WHS will provide supplies and instructions. Volunteers should be able to pick up their houseguests at their nearest WHS Campus on Wednesday or Friday.

Volunteers are asked to watch an online orientation, fill out a foster parent form, and note that they are interested in bringing home a holiday houseguest.

For more information and to complete this process, visit the WHS website. Not a dog person or aren’t able to help over Thanksgiving? WHS says they are always in need of volunteer foster families for cats, dogs, and our small animal pals!