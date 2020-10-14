Wisconsin Humane Society offering fur therapy with ‘Wednesday Wags’ program for school kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One afterschool program is going straight to the dogs!

The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus is providing some fur therapy for school kids, thanks to its ‘Wednesday Wags’ program.

Each session includes animal interactions, fun games and cool crafts. They’ll have new activities every week so kids can join in once or every time. Health and safety of those attending the program is top priority, and there have been some important changes made to ensure participant safety.

The Humane Society will be limiting enrollment to eight kids to maintain physical distancing. They will also be increasing the amount of cleaning and handwashing before, during, and after the program. All participants and staff are asked to wear masks while inside as well.

‘Wednesday Wags’ will be taking place every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Green Bay Campus. You can find more information online right here and you can check out the Wisconsin Humane Society on their Facebook page.