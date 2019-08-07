Wisconsin Humane Society opposes new state rule that would block thousands of dogs

Lawmakers in our state are proposing new regulations that would prevent many dogs from being transferred to Wisconsin.

The dogs coming into our shelter systems would need an even cleaner bill of health.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has been working on tightening the leash on dogs entering our state with diseases.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is against the new rule fearing it could lead to thousands of euthanized dogs.

“Last year alone, almost 2,900 dogs and puppies that we adopted were transferred from out of state,” said Shaina Allen, marketing coordinator for the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Wisconsin is looking to block dogs with heart worm and the bacterial infection Brucellosis.

“Brucellosis is transferred via sexual contact of animals, usually during mating or birthing–two things that don’t happen in a shelter environment,” she said. “So its risk of being transmitted is close to none.”

Brucellosis affects reproductive organs and can jump to humans, though it is a rarity.

“The risk of it is so minimal that it’s not worth the impact that it would have on these thousands of dogs,” she said.

Allen says treatments are available for both and not worth turning dogs away to possibly face euthanasia.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with the state on common-sense regulations that would still allow the life-saving path that we offer now to these dogs to still be in place,” she said.

To give your thoughts on the issue, you can reach the secretary for the Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection at Angela.Fisher1@Wisconsin.Gov.