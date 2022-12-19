MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – More than two dozen dogs and puppies surrendered from commercial breeding facilities throughout the South arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society on Friday.

Volunteers with the Wisconsin Humane Society drove to Missouri to transport the dogs, now destined for a brighter future in Wisconsin.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated the lifesaving opportunity in partnership with the National Mill Dog Rescue.

The dogs were surrendered into the care of National Mill Dog Rescue, which has experienced a sharp increase in the number of dogs surrendered over the past year.

The organization specializes in rescuing dogs from large-scale commercial breeding operations and sharing information with the general public about the harsh realities of the commercial dog breeding industry.

Photo Credit: Wisconsin Humane Society

“We are very grateful for this new partnership with the National Mill Dog Rescue, and with support from the BISSELL Pet Foundation, this opportunity was made possible,” said Alison Fotsch Kleibor, president & CEO of WHS. “These dogs’ lives have been transformed because of this unique program, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

The dogs will receive examinations for medical issues, meet with behavior staff, and have spay/neuter surgery. They will also receive microchips and initial vaccinations before adoption.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation works tirelessly to provide lifesaving solutions for homeless pets and the shelter teams caring for them,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

“The excitement of receiving these dogs will bring families into the shelter that may not have considered adoption before, giving all pets in their care a chance to be considered. We are committed to continuing this work to support National Mill Dog Rescue’s efforts.”

Those seeking adoptions can visit the Wisconsin Humane Society’s website here.