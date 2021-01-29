Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 160 animals from single residence

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) received a record number of seized animals from a large-scale law enforcement seizure.

The WHS says a total of 160 animals were taken in, including 52 ball python snakes and 108 rats and mice. This influx of animals that require unique needs has put a strain on WHS resources.

The animals were a result from a large-scale law enforcement seizure from a single residence, and there is no information on the location these animals were seized from.

Due to the sudden increase of animals, the WHS is asking for the public’s help:

Donate an item from the WHS Amazon Wish List for Exotic Animals

Make a monetary donation

According to a release, the animals are not currently up for adoption due to the ongoing investigation. For more updates visit the WHS Facebook pages.