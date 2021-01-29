Wisconsin Humane Society takes in 160 animals from single residence

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) received a record number of seized animals from a large-scale law enforcement seizure.

The WHS says a total of 160 animals were taken in, including 52 ball python snakes and 108 rats and mice. This influx of animals that require unique needs has put a strain on WHS resources.

The animals were a result from a large-scale law enforcement seizure from a single residence, and there is no information on the location these animals were seized from.

Due to the sudden increase of animals, the WHS is asking for the public’s help:

According to a release, the animals are not currently up for adoption due to the ongoing investigation. For more updates visit the WHS Facebook pages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom girls clinch NEC, Bonduel stays perfect

Matt Erickson back as Timber Rattlers manager for 2021

Denmark outlasts Little Chute, Fox Cities Stars girls cruise past Storm

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks