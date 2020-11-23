LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Wisconsin hunter dies after accidental shooting incident

WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A hunter has accidentally shot and killed himself on the North end of Washington Island.

According to the Washington Island Police, they heard about the shooting around 5 p.m. from the Door County Communications Center.

Through preliminary investigations, police say the hunter accidentally shot himself while he was exiting a ground blind.

Officers have identified the hunter as 65-year-old Steven Hoogester of West Bend.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources continues to investigate the incident along with the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, says authorities.

Police say the hunters death remains under investigation at this time.

