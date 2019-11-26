Wisconsin hunters harvest over 90,000 deer; more 16,000 from N.E. Wis.

(WFRV) — The Wisconsin DNR has released some preliminary data for the opening weekend of Wisconsin’s 168th gun deer season.

DNR officials say 90,286 deer were harvested by gun and registered across the state during opening weekend. This is down from the 123,090 in 2018.

A total of 46,866 bucks were registered over the weekend, compared to 67,636 in 2018.

DNR reports show 16,259 deer were harvested in our area. Here are some county-by-county totals for deer harvested:

Brown : 625 total; 319 antlerless, 306 antlered

: 625 total; 319 antlerless, 306 antlered Calumet : 360 total; 204 antlerless, 156 antlered

: 360 total; 204 antlerless, 156 antlered Door : 1,176 total; 585 antlerless, 591 antlered

: 1,176 total; 585 antlerless, 591 antlered Kewaunee : 948 total; 539 antlerless, 409 antlered

: 948 total; 539 antlerless, 409 antlered Manitowoc : 1,267 total; 711 antlerless, 556 antlered

: 1,267 total; 711 antlerless, 556 antlered Marinette : 1,728 total; 688 antlerless, 1,040 antlered

: 1,728 total; 688 antlerless, 1,040 antlered Oconto : 2,033 total; 919 antlerless, 1,114 antlered

: 2,033 total; 919 antlerless, 1,114 antlered Outagamie : 908 total; 509 antlerless, 399 antlered

: 908 total; 509 antlerless, 399 antlered Shawano : 3,021 total; 1,617 antlerless, 1,404 antlered

: 3,021 total; 1,617 antlerless, 1,404 antlered Sheboygan : 843 total; 499 antlerless, 344 antlered

: 843 total; 499 antlerless, 344 antlered Waupaca : 2,939 total; 1,159 antlerless, 1,420 antlered

: 2,939 total; 1,159 antlerless, 1,420 antlered Winnebago: 411 total; 194 antlerless, 217 antlered

Deer activity varied around the state, with some hunters reporting excellent deer activity while others reported very little. Reports of rutting activity were less common to last year. Officials say this was expected with the gun season opening at the latest possible date.

“In 2018, we held the earliest possible deer season followed by the latest possible season in 2019. This occurred between the 2012-13 and 2007-08 seasons as well, and we saw similar declines in opening weekend registration totals,” says DNR big game ecologist Kevin Wallenfang.

The DNR says that with low temperatures and snow coming to the area this week, hunters should expect more opportunities for success and are encouraged to head out to enjoy the rest of the season hunting.

More information about registration totals can be found on the DNR website.