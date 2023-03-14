ADDISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A sheriff’s office just south of Fond du Lac County is investigating the believed unintentional drug overdoses of two people.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the circumstances that resulted in two people being found dead in their residence on March 10. A 41-year-old St. Anthony man and his 29-year-old wife were found dead inside the house.

Authorities said that evidence found at the house, in addition to preliminary autopsy findings, suggest that the deaths were both unintentional drug overdoses. Fentanyl and cocaine were reportedly found at the scene as well as other signs of drug use.

The case is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Washington County Sheriff Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force. The sheriff’s office says it wanted to let the public know it is not in danger.

Disrupting the flow of fentanyl coming into our community continues to be a strategic priority for our agency. The sheriff’s office deploys multiple strategies ranging from targeted patrol interdictions at the street level, to long-term drug trafficking investigations that target the supply chain to combat this nationwide crisis. We also work closely with other community partners to develop mitigation strategies. I appreciate the collaborative efforts to target this dangerous drug; however it continues to infiltrate our community. Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.