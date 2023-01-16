(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.

Officials say that Shafer now has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes, a black sweatshirt and a purple jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 920-386-3726. Authorities are asking people to not make contact with her.

There were no details on where Shafer could be headed or if she has any ties to particular parts of the state. Dodge County is about 40 minutes south of Fond du Lac.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.