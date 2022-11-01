LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate in northwest Wisconsin was found after he went missing on October 27, after not showing up to a medical appointment.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was reported found and ‘returned to the Rusk County Jail’ on Tuesday afternoon.

Ramsey was initially released around 8:30 a.m. on October 27 for a medical appointment in Ladysmith but the medical facility later confirmed that Ramsey did not show up for his scheduled appointment that morning.

Authorities stated that Ramsey is a Huber inmate, which allows him to leave jail for work and/or medical appointments.

No further information was provided.