HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail has escaped custody, and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout.

According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Brian W. Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges, and on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., deputies were alerted to the tampering of Fern’s electronic device.

Fern’s last known location was in the 1400 block of Coulee Road in the City of Hudson. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the electronic device, and the knife used to cut it off.

Survielence of Brian W. Fern, taken on Tuesday morning. Brian W. Fern Mugshot

Now, they’re seeking the public’s assistance in bringing Fern back to his current obligations with the sheriff’s office.

Anyone that observes Fern is asked to contact the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office at 715-386-4701. No further information was provided.

Local 5 News will update this as this incident progresses.