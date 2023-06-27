MENOMONIE, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection in western Wisconsin is now closed for the time being after a crash caused damage to the intersection’s traffic signal control cabinet.

In a release from the City of Menomonie, City officials say a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, June 21, caused damage to the traffic signal control cabinet at the intersection of Stout Road and Red Cedar Street leaving the traffic signals unusable.

City officials determined the intersection ‘would not function acceptably’ as a four-way stop, leaving the north and south approaches from Red Cedar Street to Stout Road closed.

Traffic on Red Cedar Street is asked to use Schneider Avenue on the south, or the Frontage Road bridge on the north, to gain access to 21st Street East or Lookout Road.

According to the City of Menomonie, Variable Message Board signs were placed near Kwik Trip and Dunn County to provide drivers with advanced notice.

City officials report that a new traffic signal control cabinet has been ordered and is expected to be installed by Monday, July 10. They add that the intersection will be reopened as soon as possible.

Anyone with additional questions is asked to contact David Schofield, Menonomie’s Director of Public Works.