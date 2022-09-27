GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected.

Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him.

A week ago, it was only hope but tonight, Little Doug and his family are in Texas so he can get a specialized procedure to clear out the heart pump infection.

According to his mother who reached out to Local 5 News to provide the update, Little Doug has made it through several surgeries so far and everything is going according to plan.

Surgeons will attempt to put in a completely new heart pump, something that they’ve never done with a child before.

Little Doug will be the first and the state of Wisconsin is pulling for him.