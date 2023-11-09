RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Wisconsin woman who was serving as a lunch lady at a prison was sentenced for her involvement in smuggling items for a specific prisoner.

Kristie M. Jones’ booking photo. (Racine County Jail)

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, correctional officers at the Racine County Jail intercepted a lunch tray intended for a specific inmate that had a nicotine vape pen hidden in the food.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Aramark employee Kristie M. Jones from Kenosha was in a relationship with the inmate and had placed the vape pen in his food.

Aramark is a company that the Racine County Sheriff’s Office contracts with to provide food services within the jail.

Jones was escorted from her work area and arrested. When Jones was booked into the Racine County Jail, she was put through a body scanner, and a foreign object, later identified as a vape pen containing marijuana, was detected in her genital area.

On October 27, 2023, Jones pled guilty to one count of delivering illegal articles to an inmate and one count of possession of THC.

Jones was sentenced to one year in prison and one year of extended supervision for delivering illegal articles. She was sentenced to three months in jail to be served concurrently on the marijuana charge.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated, “As I have previously promised, anyone who smuggles contraband into the Racine County Jail will eventually be caught, arrested, and severely punished.”

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office provided no additional details.