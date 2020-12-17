Wisconsin joins federal antitrust lawsuit against Google

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul plans to join the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in a landmark lawsuit against Google.

According to a release, Attorney General Kaul and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that their states are planning to join the DOJ in a lawsuit alleging that Google violated federal antitrust laws.

“Google has amassed an enormous amount of data about consumers that it uses to block competition. Replacing Google’s monopoly with fair competition in the market for search services will benefit consumers,” says Attorney General Kaul.

The lawsuit alleges that Google pays billions of dollars each year to device makers like Apple and Samsung, and to carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile to make Google their default internet search engine.

According to a release, some of those contracts prevent similar agreements with competing search engines. Google is the preinstalled default search provider on all Apple devices and on virtually all devices running the Android operating system. On mobile devices, Google’s exclusionary agreements cover more than 80 percent of all U.S. search queries.

Other states participating in the U.S. DOJ lawsuit are Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, and Texas.