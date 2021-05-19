Wisconsin judge jailed after hearing on child porn charges

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin juvenile court judge accused of possessing and distributing child pornography was taken into federal custody after making his initial appearance in court.

The lawyer for Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Brett Blomme, charged in federal court with two counts of distributing child pornography, said in court Wednesday that Blomme decided on his own not to seek release.

Defense attorney Chris Van Wagner called it a “strategic, tactical” decision and said that Blomme is seeking a plea agreement.

The 40-year-old Blomme, of Cottage Grove, was first charged in Dane County Circuit Court on March 17 with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators say Blomme uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November.

