Wisconsin Korean War soldier missing for nearly 70 years receives flyover salute at burial

Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation perform a military flyover in honor of U.S. Army Cpl. Francis J. Rochon. Rochon received a burial with full military honors in Foxboro, Wis., nearly 70 years after being declared missing in action during the Korean War. Wisconsin National Guard Photo by MSgt. Erik Figi

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin native killed in action during the Korean War received a flyover salute from Wisconsin Army National Guard helicopters during his burial on July 25.

United States Army Cp. Francis J. Rochon served as a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division during the Korean War.

Rochon was reported missing in action on September 1, 1950, near Changnyeong, South Korea. On December 31, 1953, the U.S. Army officially declared Rochon deceased and confirmed his remains non-recoverable on January 16, 1956.

Nearly 70 years later, on June 18, 2020, Rochon’s remains were accounted for.

On Saturday, July 25, Rochon received a burial with military honors at the Summit Cemetery in Foxboro, Wis. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation, provided a military flyover of the ceremony to pay tribute to Rochon’s service and sacrifice.

Cpl. Francis J. Rochon, Company C, 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. Courtesy photo: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Rochon’s burial.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says Rochon was 21-years-old when he was reported missing in action. His name is recorded among others still missing from the Korean War on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, or the Punchbowl, in Hawaii.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, according to the DMA.

