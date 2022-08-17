(WFRV) – Drivers across Wisconsin may notice an uptick in police vehicles as a campaign focused on impaired drivers kicks off on Wednesday.

Starting on Wednesday, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will work extra patrols during the #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver campaign. Officers will work to take impaired drivers off the roads. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) wants drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.

The campaign reportedly runs from August 17 through Labor Day.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said that there were 6,368 alcohol-related crashes in 2021 which included 166 deaths.

Officers in Wisconsin reportedly have received special training to combat impaired driving:

6,382 police officers are trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roads

365 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts – reportedly among the most in the nation

25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces operating throughout the year, across the state

There were also some tips for drivers to plan ahead for safe travel:

Identify a sober designated driver, or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone who is impaired to drive.

Use the seatbelt, put the phone down, keep an eye on speeding and eliminate distractions

When seeing a suspected impaired driver, call 911.

Download the free Drive Sober app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a ‘find a ride’ feature that helps find mass transit and taxi services.

Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home

More information can be found on WisDOT’s website.