Wisconsin lawmakers again circulating bill to provide needed funding for visitor center near Lambeau Field

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) There is new hope for a community project in the Green Bay area, derailed last spring by the pandemic. State lawmakers are again circulating a bill that would provide the last bit of funding needed to build a visitor center near Lambeau Field.

For so many years the Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has been without a true visitor center

“It’s just sad that we’ve never had one. We have so much to promote and talk about,” said the President of the CVB, Brad Toll.

But Toll says they have plans to build one; a $6 million facility here off Lombardi Avenue near Interstate 41.

“I think it’s going to make a huge difference in the future,” said Rep. Gary Tauchen (R-Bonduel).

Tauchen is introducing a bill for a second time to try to make a $2 million loan from the state for the project happen.

“What we have is a bill that provides a zero interest loan to the Green Bay Visitors Bureau so we can promote tourism in our state,” said Tauchen.

A similar bill introduced last spring had bipartisan support and was approved by the Assembly and sent onto the Senate – then Covid hit.

“The Capitol ended up being closed, the Senate went out of session and along with a lot of other bills, our bill died at the end of the year,” Toll said.

“The Green Bay Visitors Center bill is one of those bills and it’s still a great idea,” Tauchen said.

So Representative Tauchen is starting the process all over again.

“I just put the bill out for co-sponsorship a couple of days ago,” he said.

And CVB President Toll is hoping the visitor center again finds support.

“Manitowoc has one, Door County is building a new one, Stevens Point just opened a new one,” Toll said. “Hopefully people are familiar with it and the people that supported it last year will support it again and we can get in the ground this year.”

“It’s something that will improve our community, improve the state, improve our image,” Tauchen said.

Tauchen says about 170 bills approved in the Assembly last spring all died in the Senate after the pandemic hit.