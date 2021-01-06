Wisconsin lawmakers comment on D.C. Capitol protests

(WFRV) – The protests at the U.S. Capitol in Washington have astounded many officials and some are urging protestors to stand down.
Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin) with the 4th District is in Washington D.C. during the protests and tweeted her response.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) was also in the Capitol at the time and he says he’s ready to debate to defend Wisconsin’s electoral college votes for Joe Biden.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released a statement saying “those responsible must be held accountable for what appears to be a seditious conspiracy under federal law” and “once Congress has fulfilled its duty of certifying the results of the presidential election, it should immediately begin proceedings to remove the President from office.”
Governor Tony Evers says “there must be a swift, bipartisan condemnation in no uncertain terms by the president” and “we must be united in calling on these individuals to leave the U.S. Capitol and grounds immediately and peacefully.”
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) tweeted that she was safe from the protest, but she thought the violence was disrespectful to the country all because of Trump’s lies, conspiracies’, and un-American attacks on our Democracy.
Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) has also tweeted, urging protestors in or around the Capitol to respect law enforcement and peacefully leave. He also praised law enforcement in their professionalism and thanked them for their service, condemning all lawless activity.
Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) also spoke about the protests and says “America is witnessing an absolute banana republic in the United States Capitol right now” and asks Trump to call the protest off.