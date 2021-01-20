Wisconsin lawmakers introduce police reform package

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the Governor’s State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at reforming police use-of-force policies and investigations.

Republican Sens. Van Wanggaard and Alberta Darling along with Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor unveiled the package on Wednesday.

The legislation would create a board that could investigate officer-involved deaths, require annual reports tallying use-of-force incidents, prohibit training on the use of chokeholds and reduce state aid to municipalities that reduce spending on hiring, training and retaining police.

The package comes after Wisconsin experienced multiple protests last year over police brutality and racism.

An Illinois teen has been charged with killing two people during one of the demonstrations in Kenosha in August.

