(WFRV) – The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that has been in place for nearly 50 years.

Wisconsin lawmakers and officials are sounding off on the decision as it settles in for many.

Sarah Godlewski, State Treasurer & Democratic U.S. Senate candidate

“Today, millions of women and families in Wisconsin and across America are waking up to this devastating news: we no longer have the right to make our own health care decisions. It’s time to act, to mobilize, and to take back our rights and freedoms.”

Sen. Roger Roth (R), 19th Senate District

“Since the time of our state’s founding, Wisconsin has been a pro-life state. This decision to

reverse Roe and Casey and return the issue of abortion to the states is exactly how our founding

fathers envisioned these questions to be handled. Today we celebrate the thousands of babies that will be saved because the state’s existing statute is once again the law of the land.” Read his full statement here.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R), U.S. Senate

“Today is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn. For almost fifty years the decision of nine unelected Justices have prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion to be formed.” You can read his full statement here.

Speaker Robin Vos (R), Wisconsin State Assembly

“Safeguarding the lives of unborn children shouldn’t be controversial. Today’s decision reaffirms their lives are precious and worthy of protection.” Read his full statement here.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D), U.S. Senate

“Republicans have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849 and it is Republicans who want to keep us there with support for having politicians interfere in the freedoms of women who will now have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers have had for decades.” Read her full statement here.

Eric Toney, Fond du Lac District Attorney & candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General

“It is up to the legislature to make the laws and for district attorney’s to enforce the rule of law, not pick and choose when to do so. The Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office will continue our mission of enforcing the rule of law. This mission now includes enforcing Wisconsin’s abortion ban based on today’s United States Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, making abortion a state issue.”

Gov. Tony Evers (D), Wisconsin

“This is an unfathomably grim day for our state and our country. I am heartbroken—for the millions of Wisconsinites and Americans the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned and for our country and our democratic institutions. This is an absolutely disastrous and unconscionable decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the consequences of which I hoped to never see again in my lifetime.” Read his full statement here.

Rep. John Macco, 88th Assembly District

“I applaud the court’s decision which will save millions of innocent lives and return this issue back to the states. This is a huge victory for life and I am proud to stand on the side of the unborn.” Read his full statement here.

Tom Nelson, Outagamie Co. Executive & Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate

“June 24, 2022, is a day of infamy for women, for the Supreme Court and for the U.S. Constitution. Never in our lifetimes did we think that we would live in a nation where freedoms would decrease instead of increase. The Supreme Court’s extremist majority showed its true colors – trading away basic rights and freedoms for a backwards, dystopian vision that the majority of Americans DON’T want.” Read his full statement here.

Attorney General Josh Kaul, Wisconsin

“Today’s decision in Dobbs reverses that progress, taking us backwards almost 50 years. It leaves women less free and at greater risk of suffering harm to their health during pregnancy. We must now turn to Congress, state courts, and state legislatures.” Kaul noted that his office is reviewing the decision and will provide further information at a later time.

Rep. Glenn Grothman, 6th District – Wisconsin

“Over the years, millions of children have had their dreams stolen before seeing the light of the

day. But today marks a brighter future for the hearts and minds of unborn children, women, and

families.” Read his full statement here.

Wisconsin Republican Party

“Today’s Supreme Court decision represents a historic victory in the fight to protect the unborn, an affirmation of our Constitution, and the return of policymaking back to the people and our elected representatives, as our Founders intended.” Read their full statement here.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as statements are received.