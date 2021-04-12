Wisconsin lawmakers react to American Jobs Plan proposal

(WFRV) — Monday morning, the White House released a state-by-state breakdown of what to expect from the American Jobs Plan.

Democratic State Representative Lee Snodgrass told Local 5 that she sees similarities between President Joe Biden’s plan and Governor Tony Evers’ Badger Bounceback plan.

“I think we’re seeing a substantial focus on infrastructure,” she said, “whether that looks like broadband, whether that looks like jobs and the economy, all of it seems to be related to economic recovery and the Badger Bounceback and I’m really excited that these align.”

Across the aisle, Republican State Senator Roger Roth is concerned that the $2.3 trillion bill goes too far.

“Roughly 70 percent of that has nothing to do with infrastructure,” he said, “and that’s the problem that I see here with this bill, is if it was limited to infrastructure, I think it could probably do a lot of good and would have some positive effect here for the state of Wisconsin.”

Senator Roth sites money going to expand childcare as well as Medicaid home and community based care.

“Now none of these things in and of themselves are bad policies,” he explained, “and it’s not as though congress couldn’t debate these things, but when you stick them inside an infrastructure bill, you’re telling the American people one thing and you’re doing another.”

But Rep. Snodgrass says investments in childcare and caregiving are investments in the economy.

“We’ve consistently under-invested and underpaid the people who do this hard work that we value so much,” she said, “and it is time for us to realize that childcare and long-term caregiving is actually part of an economic plan.”

Senator Roth says the size of that plan will divide the nation.

“I think this bill going to do more to continue to divide our country and drive us apart because when you have a spending bill that’s $2.3 trillion, you’re picking winners and losers, and you’re picking different sectors that you’re going to reward with cash and those that you’re going to punitively damage.”

If the bill does pass, Rep. Snodgrass says there are parts of the plan they’re waiting to learn.

“We still do not have federal guidance on how some of these dollars can be spent,” she said, “so before we can be too excited about passing legislation about how we’re going to spend it, we do have some guidance. There’s still gaps, and we’re hoping that that comes very soon so that we can get into the planning stages of some of this work.”