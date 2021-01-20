Wisconsin lawmakers resurrect expungement bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan group of legislators are resurrecting a bill that would allow more convicts to have their criminal records expunged.

Right now judges can order expungement if the conviction is for a Class H felony or below, the crime wasn’t violent, the person committed the crime before age 25 and has no previous felony conviction.

Expungement is contingent upon sentence completion and must be ordered during sentencing. The bill would allow judges to order expungement after sentence completion and remove the age limit. The Assembly passed a similar bill last session but it died in the Senate.

This time the authors are painting the measure as a way to help people find work during the pandemic.