Wisconsin leads nation as top cranberry growers for 27th year, projections say

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV)- The state of Wisconsin may be known to many as “dairyland” because of all the amazing cheese the state provides, but this midwestern state champions another top provider.

Official projections reveal that Wisconsin will lead the nation in cranberry production in 2021 for the 27th consecutive year.

According to the U.S. Cranberry Market Committee (CMC), the state is expected to harvest 4.7 million barrels of fruit this coming fall. These projections are a part of the nearly 7.9 barrels of cranberries estimated nationwide, an increase from 2020.

The projections, officials explain, are dependent on proper growing conditions for the rest of the season. Tom Lochner, Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association Executive Director, explains this season was a mixed view of the growing conditions due to vine damage and early season weather affecting crops. Lochner does commend growers across Wisconsin for their dedication to growing sustainable crops, year in and year out. He says, “Wisconsin growers are proud to be the number one producing region not only in the United States but the world.”

Other top states for cranberry growing include the likes of Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Oregon. Wisconsin is recorded with providing the whole world with more than half of its supply of cranberries. Officials explain that this would account for generating $1 billion dollars that would affect the state’s economy, while also providing thousands of jobs to locals.