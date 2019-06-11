Wisconsin leads the nation in energy efficiency, says new study

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Wisconsin already led the nation in milk production, cranberry production, and NFL championships. But what about energy efficiency programs?

Focus on Energy, Wisconsin’s utilities’ statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program, says Wisconsin takes top price again for energy efficiency.

A federal study by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory places Wisconsin on top, making it the state with the most cost-effective energy efficiency programs in the nation.

Wisconsin achieved the highest rate of energy savings per dollar spent, according to the study.

Focus on Energy says the study analyzed energy efficiency programs funded by utility customers implemented between 2009 and 2015, comparing programs in 41 states.

The study found Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy put the cost of saved electricity at one cent per kilowatt-hour saved.

According to a report of Focus of Energy program data from 2015-2018:

Small business participation increased 46%

Rural residential participation increased 29%

Savings from heating and cooling technology nearly tripled

Accounted for 28,531,208 tons of avoided carbon dioxide (equivalent of taking six million cars off the road for one year)

Rebecca Valcq, Chair of the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, says,

“​​​​​​Focus on Energy provides great value for Wisconsin. Energy efficiency makes economic sense, creates new jobs, and is an important part of Governor Evers’ goal to make all electricity produced in the state carbon free by 2050.”

Focus on Energy is funded by 107 partnering utilities across the state, and customers of those utilities are eligible for the energy expertise and financial incentives Focus on Energy programs offer to Wisconsin homeowners, manufacturers, small business owners, farmers, municipalities and other groups.

The program works with eligible Wisconsin residents and businesses to install cost-effective energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.