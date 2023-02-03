MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Culver’s, two legendary icons in Wisconsin.

Culver’s in the Milwaukee area is celebrating an outstanding performance following two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 54-point, 19-rebound comeback win over the Clippers on Thursday in a unique way.

As congratulations, and as a nod to Giannis’ postgame interview, Culver’s stated on Twitter that it would be donating 54,000 diapers to Milwaukee Diaper Mission; as well as 54 cheeseburgers to the former NBA champion himself.

Congrats on the W + 54 points, [Giannis]! Come see us for your 54 cheeseburgers! To celebrate, we’d also like to make a donation of 54,000 diapers to [Milwaukee Diaper Mission]. We appreciate all that you and [Mariah Danae] do for the city of Milwaukee! Culver’s Restaurants on Twitter

In Thursday night’s postgame interview, following Milwaukee’s 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Giannis was asked, “Scoring 50 is fun though, right?” Antetokounmpo followed with a very Wisconsin-like response.

“Yeah, it’s definitely fun,” stated Antetokounmpo. “Look, last time I went to Chick-fil-A and got the nuggets but now tomorrow I think I am going to go to Culver’s. I’m going to get 50 cheeseburgers and try to eat as many as I can.”

More information about Milwaukee Diaper Mission can be found here.