MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – February is Black History Month, and members of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus celebrated a kickoff event at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Led by Chairwoman Dora Drake, the event had caucus members highlight their plans for the month, starting off with focusing on businesses and nonprofits.

“American history is Black history,” said State Senator Lena Taylor. “We should be valued, taught, and frankly, we should be reflected accurately.”

Several programs are expected to be offered by the Black Caucus members, including a virtual forum on Black mental and physical health, which will be hosted next week on February 7 and 9.

All the events lead to a Black lobby event on February 28 at the Capitol Building.