Wisconsin Legislature sends $250 million tax cut to governor

Wisconsin Assembly Republicans gather ahead of their final day in session where they plan to pass a $250 million income tax cut and farm aid package on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature has sent a $250 million income tax cut to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who appears likely to veto it.

Both the Senate and Assembly voted to pass the tax cut Thursday on mostly party-line votes.

Evers has not said whether he will sign the measure.

Republicans introduced it after new estimates projected the state would have a $620 million budget surplus by the middle of next year.

Evers instead wants to tap the surplus to lower property taxes and spend more on K-12 schools. Republicans have refused to take up his $250 million plan.