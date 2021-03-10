Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee to hold 4 hearings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee plans to hold three in-person public hearings on Gov. Tony Evers’ $91 billion state budget proposal, with one virtual hearing for the first time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The in-person hearings are April 9 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater; April 21 at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander; and April 22 at UW-Stout in Menomonie.

The virtual hearing is on April 28.

Traditionally, there is a hearing in or near Milwaukee, but not this year.

The closest one is in Whitewater, which is about 50 miles away.

