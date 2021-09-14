FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Wisconsin Lifeline, National Suicide Prevention Call Center providing localized assistance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- September is “National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month,” and Wisconsin Lifeline, a local Call Center, is providing statewide assistance. “Any calls going into that national 800-273-8255 number from a Wisconsin phone number, will be routed to Wisconsin Lifeline and answered in our Call Center here,” said Shelly Missall, Outreach Coordinator.

Wisconsin Lifeline has been made possible by a grant from the Department of Human Services. The center launched in 2020. “What we do is assist people who might be struggling with suicidal thoughts either active or passive,” said Erin Neilan Miller, Clinical Supervisor. The call center provides an ear to listen. “We get a variety of calls for a variety of reasons,” said Neilan Miller.

Over the last couple months, the Call Center has received an average of two-thousand calls, which were answered by trained professionals. “We are hiring staff, and we are looking to get additional call Counselors on board,” said Christine Bivins, Program Director. Bivins says no matter what, calls will be answered. ” In the rare occasion that we are unable to answer the calls, our backup is the Brown County Crisis Center,” said Bivins.

Services provided are completely free and available around the clock. “You can provide as much information as you would like when you call. Calls to Wisconsin Lifeline are about suicide prevention and prevention can incorporate so much more than those active suicidal moments,” said Missal. For more information click here. Help is also provided for our Veterans as well. Remember, there is no shame in asking for help.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten