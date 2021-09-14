Wisconsin Lifeline, National Suicide Prevention Call Center providing localized assistance

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- September is “National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month,” and Wisconsin Lifeline, a local Call Center, is providing statewide assistance. “Any calls going into that national 800-273-8255 number from a Wisconsin phone number, will be routed to Wisconsin Lifeline and answered in our Call Center here,” said Shelly Missall, Outreach Coordinator.

Wisconsin Lifeline has been made possible by a grant from the Department of Human Services. The center launched in 2020. “What we do is assist people who might be struggling with suicidal thoughts either active or passive,” said Erin Neilan Miller, Clinical Supervisor. The call center provides an ear to listen. “We get a variety of calls for a variety of reasons,” said Neilan Miller.

Over the last couple months, the Call Center has received an average of two-thousand calls, which were answered by trained professionals. “We are hiring staff, and we are looking to get additional call Counselors on board,” said Christine Bivins, Program Director. Bivins says no matter what, calls will be answered. ” In the rare occasion that we are unable to answer the calls, our backup is the Brown County Crisis Center,” said Bivins.

Services provided are completely free and available around the clock. “You can provide as much information as you would like when you call. Calls to Wisconsin Lifeline are about suicide prevention and prevention can incorporate so much more than those active suicidal moments,” said Missal. For more information click here. Help is also provided for our Veterans as well. Remember, there is no shame in asking for help.