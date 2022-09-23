MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Mullet mania has taken over in the state of Wisconsin after not one, but two kids won the USA Mullet Championships earlier in 2022.

Now, Wisconsin is going for the sweep after Andy Forster from Menasha was a judge’s pick to make it into the round of 25.

“I pretty much had a buzzcut my entire life until I decided to grow my hair out in 2019,” said Forster. “My freshman year college roommate had a mullet and my dad also did when he was my age, so I decided to go for it.”

Regardless of the outcome, Forster’s decision has already paid off by making it to the exclusive top 25 mullets in the adult division.

Forster says the mullet has changed his way of life.

“I never understood why girls had so many hair products but now I probably have more than most,” added Forster. “I also didn’t know how great of a conversation started it would be. Getting comments on it when walking into any bar is probably my favorite part of having it.”



Andrew Forster in 2022 USA Mullet Championships

Forster was selected by Judge Ashley Medina, who has over 600,000 followers on the social media platform, TikTok and is also a mullet influencer.

“Making it to the top 25 isn’t something I expected, especially since I really haven’t promoted it,” said Forster. “Luckily, one of the five judges chose me from the top 100 to move on to the next round.”

Forster added he’s thrilled to see what happens next, but more importantly happy that all the money raised is going toward a good cause.

“All the money raised is going to veteran suicide prevention,” concluded Forster.

