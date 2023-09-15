MILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Wisconsin man was tased after resisting arrest and breaking a police officer’s arm on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were investigating a crash around 2:00 p.m. on September 14 at the Milton Lawns Cemetary, located in the 2400 Block of Milton Avenue.

The suspect, Turner Beernink, was still on the scene when officers made contact with him. Officers say that Beernink showed several signs of impairment and attempted to flee on foot, which subsequently began a foot pursuit.

While trying to take Beernink into custody, he continuously resisted arrest, and one officer sustained a serious injury to his arm, which, after receiving medical attention, was determined to be broken near his shoulder.

Officers say they had to tase Beernink in order to get him under control enough to take him into custody.

After further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle Beernink crashed was stolen from a bar. He was arrested and being held at the Rock County Jail.

The Janesville Police Department has referred the following charge to the Rock County District Attorney’s Office:

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated – 3rd Offense

Cause Substantial Injury to Officer

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner Consent

Resist/Obstruct

Felony Bail Jumping

5 Counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

No additional details have been released at this time.

Local 5 News will continue to follow this story as it progresses.