Wisconsin man accused of fatal shooting arrested in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to kill his teenage daughter in a double shooting in Milwaukee has been arrested following an hours-long standoff in northeastern Iowa.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 47-year-old Simone Hughes, of Milwaukee, was arrested Wednesday morning at a Waterloo, Iowa, home after he held officers at bay for eight hours in sub-zero temperatures.

Milwaukee police say Hughes was wanted on first-degree intentional homicide for the Jan. 6 shooting death of 41-year-old Quinette Walters outside their Milwaukee home.

Waterloo police tactical officers arrive at the scene of a standoff in in Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A Wisconsin man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to kill his teenage daughter in a double shooting in Milwaukee has been arrested following an hourslong standoff in northeastern Iowa. (Jeff Reinitz/The Courier via AP)

Waterloo police tactical officers arrive at the scene of a standoff in in Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A Wisconsin man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to kill his teenage daughter in a double shooting in Milwaukee has been arrested following an hourslong standoff in northeastern Iowa. (Jeff Reinitz/The Courier via AP)

Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Police Department

The criminal complaint says that Hughes’ neighbor told police he saw Hughes stand over Walters and shoot twice at point-blank range. The neighbor also said he saw the teenage daughter jump out of the second story window to the ground below.

He then saw Hughes shoot at the teenage girl while reaching out the window, and later came out the back door and shot at her again.

Authorities were able to talk with the daughter later at the hospital. She said she heard her Walters and Hughes arguing because Walters no longer wanted to be in a relationship. Hughes reportedly said ‘My life is over!’ as he chased after Walters.

The complete criminal complete can be viewed on the Milwaukee Police Department’s Facebook page.