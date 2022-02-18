BARTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A DoorDash driver from West Bend is lucky to be alive after she went to deliver a pizza and while approaching the front door she was greeted by a shotgun blast.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 9-1-1 call during the evening of Feb. 16 from a driver who said she was shot at when she tried to deliver a pizza to a customer. Deputies responded to the area and were able to take the suspect into custody.

The delivery driver was a 46-year-old woman from West Bend and the man who reportedly fired the gun was a 32-year-old man from Barton. The investigation showed the man ordered a pizza to be delivered by a DoorDash driver.

The driver showed up at the house and while she approached the front door, a shotgun blast was reportedly fired through the door. The driver then left the area and called for help.

The suspect told authorities that he accidentally fired the shotgun when the driver showed up. A search warrant was done at the house on Feb. 17 and evidence was reportedly collected.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, but the man will face multiple felony charges including:

1st-degree reckless endangering safety

Felony bail jumping

Operating a firearm while intoxicated

“We are thankful that the victim is physically okay, however, our thoughts go out to her as she processes this traumatic event that easily could have resulted in tragedy,” said Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis.

Barton is about 30 minutes south of Fond du Lac.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.