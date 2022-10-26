RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23 for try trying to meet with a child for sex. Kurka was allegedly in contact with the child for ‘several’ weeks.

Officials say that Kurka was grooming the child by offering gifts and drugs. He was taken into custody and interviewed, where he reportedly admitted that he traveled from Waukesha County to perform sex acts on the child.

The following charges were reportedly forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

Child Enticement

Sexual Intercourse With a Child 16 or Older (Attempted)

Kurka is scheduled to appear in court on November 2 for his preliminary hearing.

The Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with the FBI to capture this sickening pedophile who was attempting to victimize a child. Although these investigations can be challenging and labor intensive, we stand ready to protect the innocence of children Racine County Sheriff Schmaling

In the post, the sheriff’s office encouraged parents to monitor their children’s social media and other online activities. No additional information was provided.