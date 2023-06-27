BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin arrested a 61-year-old man who allegedly committed two robberies on the same day.

According to the Beloit Police Department, on June 16, patrol officers responded to a downtown Beloit bank for a report of a robbery.

The suspect, later identified as David Gober, entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money with the threat of force. Gober allegedly left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Later on, he entered another downtown business and passed a note demanding money again.

Through video footage, officers were able to identify Gober, and he was subsequently arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail.

Court records show that Gober has officially been charged with the following:

Attempt Armed Robbery with Threat of Force – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony

Attempt Armed Robbery with Threat of Force – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony

Bail Jumping Misdemeanor

Bail Jumping Misdemeanor



Gober’s cash bond was set at $20,000, and he is expected to be back in Rock County court on Tuesday, June 27.

No additional details were provided.